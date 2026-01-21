DBV Technologies: JP Morgan Chase Surpasses 10% Threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/21/2026 at 09:36 am EST

JP Morgan Chase has notified the AMF that, on January 16, through the companies it controls, it has surpassed the thresholds of 10% of the share capital and voting rights of DBV Technologies, as a result of an increase in the number of shares held by assimilation.



The American bank specified that it indirectly holds 23,754,896 DBV shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 10.08% of the capital and voting rights of this biopharmaceutical company specializing in allergy treatments.