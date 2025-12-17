Today's stock market news is marked by a spectacular divide: biotech company DBV Technologies soars on promising clinical results, while Euroapi sinks after another warning. The defense sector is recovering amid geopolitical tensions.

Shares on the rise

DBV Technologies (+29%): The biotech company's share price soared on the Paris Stock Exchange following the presentation of positive results for its patch for children with peanut allergies. In a reaction note, Invest Securities analysts point out that these data are all the more significant given that there is currently no effective treatment for peanut allergy, with the main strategy being non-therapeutic (strict avoidance) with no protection in the event of accidental exposure. This is good news after the setbacks suffered by the company.

Serco (+5.5%): The British outsourcing company announced earnings forecasts above analysts' expectations for this year and next, thanks to a well-filled order book in the defense sector in the United Kingdom and North America.

Integrafin (+5%): The British financial platform has met its earnings targets. Panmure Liberum considers the stock to be fairly valued, but concedes that the figures are solid.

Arms: After a rough day yesterday, the sector is recovering in the absence of progress in the peace negotiations in Ukraine. Renk, Hensoldt, and Rheinmetall are up more than 3%.



Shares down



Euroapi (-17%): another warning for the former Sanofi subsidiary, which is unable to regain investor confidence. Portzamparc has downgraded its rating from buy to hold and reduced its target price from EUR 3.50 to EUR 3.40.

Colruyt (-4%): Belgian retailer Colruyt Group has published its half-year results, confirming its target of matching last year's operating and net results. "Colruyt has confirmed its forecasts despite a weaker than expected first half," notes ING. KBC shares this view. "Although Colruyt had already indicated at the general meeting that operating profit for the first half of 2025/2026 would be lower, the 15.8% decline in EBIT in the first half of 2025/2026, to EUR 213 million, is below our estimates," emphasizes the research firm, which now doubts that the annual targets will be met.

HMS Networks (-4%): Carnegie has lowered its target price from SEK 575 to SEK 545, while confirming its buy recommendation.

Hapag-Lloyd (-3%): Deutsche Bank confirms its neutral recommendation on the stock. The target price is reduced from EUR 124 to EUR 114.