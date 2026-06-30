DBV Technologies pushes back by a quarter its marketing authorization application

About an hour before trading ends on the Paris Bourse, DBV Technologies shares are down just 1.40%, at €2.824. This morning at the open, the stock briefly fell as much as 12.01%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/30/2026 at 10:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The food allergy specialist provided an update on the filing of the BLA dossier for the Viaskin Peanut patch in children aged 4 to 7, a skin patch designed to treat peanut allergy.



DBV Technologies said it has maintained an in-depth dialogue with US health authorities (the FDA) to ensure a full, efficient and swift review of its next biologics license application (BLA) in children aged 4 to 7.



The company now plans to submit its BLA dossier during the third quarter of 2026, and that is why the stock is in the red.



Portzamparc notes that DBV Technologies is therefore delaying its marketing authorization application by one quarter. Analysts say they understand that the FDA "continues to be particularly demanding with this treatment which, on the one hand is intended for children, and on the other hand is so groundbreaking that it has no comparable product." As a result, the French company prefers to take the time to prepare a flawless submission.



Portzamparc's rating remains at reinforce, with a price target of €4.90.