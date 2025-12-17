DBV Technologies soars on the stock market after positive results from a phase 3 study

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/17/2025 at 04:08 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

DBV Technologies shares soared on Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange following the biopharmaceutical company's presentation of positive results for its patch for children with peanut allergies.



After trading at the opening price for a while, the stock jumped more than 36% after gaining as much as 46%, by far the strongest gain on the CAC Mid and Small index (-0.1%).



In a press release published yesterday evening, DBV announced that its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Viaskin Peanut patch for the treatment of children aged 4 to 7 with peanut allergies had met its primary endpoint.



After 12 months of therapy, 46.6% of children in the Viaskin Peanut group met the treatment response criteria, compared with 14.8% of children in the placebo group, representing a difference in response rates of 31.8%, well above the predefined threshold of 15%.



In a reaction note, analysts at Invest Securities point out that these data are all the more significant given that there is currently no effective treatment for peanut allergy, with the main strategy being non-therapeutic (strict avoidance) with no protection in the event of accidental exposure.



Portzamparc points out that the success of this clinical study comes after numerous setbacks for the group (FDA rejection in 2020, suspension of the Phase 3 study in 2022, additional studies requested by the US agency, etc.).



"We believe that Viaskin Peanut now has every chance of getting the green light from the authorities given its risk profile and fewer side effects than its main competitor, Roche's Xolair, which is a monoclonal antibody," the research firm points out.



After updating the treatment's probability of success, Portzamparc has raised its recommendation on the stock from "hold" to "buy" with a target price increased to €5.2.



Following these favorable results, DBV plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) in the United States in the first half of 2026.



Given that the US FDA has already granted breakthrough therapy designation to its patch, the company expects its application to receive priority review.



On the financial front, these strong results will trigger a 30-day period for converting the warrants issued as part of the March 2025 capital increase, an acceleration that should provide additional short-term cash leverage, according to Invest's teams, who point out that the company's current cash reserves provide financial visibility through the fourth quarter of 2026.



Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.