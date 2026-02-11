During this congress, which will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from February 27 to March 2, the biopharmaceutical company will also host a product forum featuring a panel of renowned allergists.

This forum will discuss the potential of epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) to retrain the immune system in cases of food allergies, examine the impact of early intervention in children with peanut allergies, and analyze how new therapeutic options enable a more proactive approach to managing peanut allergy.