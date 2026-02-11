DBV Technologies to Present Data on Viaskin Peanut

DBV Technologies has announced it will present additional data on its Viaskin Peanut patch for children aged 4 to 7, stemming from the positive phase 3 VITESSE study, at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI).

During this congress, which will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from February 27 to March 2, the biopharmaceutical company will also host a product forum featuring a panel of renowned allergists.



This forum will discuss the potential of epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) to retrain the immune system in cases of food allergies, examine the impact of early intervention in children with peanut allergies, and analyze how new therapeutic options enable a more proactive approach to managing peanut allergy.