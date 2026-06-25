Death of Gérard Brémond, founder of Pierre & Vacances

The entrepreneur profoundly reshaped France's residential tourism by creating concepts that became benchmarks, from Avoriaz to Center Parcs.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/25/2026 at 11:32 am EDT - Modified on 06/25/2026 at 11:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs announced the death at age 88 of its founder, Gérard Brémond, the entrepreneur behind the creation of Avoriaz in 1967 and the tourist residence concept launched in 1973.



Presented as a visionary in tourism and real estate, he developed the "New Ownership" model in 1979, before expanding the group with the opening of holiday villages, the acquisition of Maeva in 2001 and then Center Parcs Europe in 2003, as well as the creation of the Adagio brand with Accor.



After its IPO in 1999, the group continued its international expansion before being hit hard by the 2020 health crisis. In 2022, a financial and capital restructuring was carried out under the leadership of CEO Franck Gervais, with the entry of funds Alcentra, Fidera and Atream into the share capital.



Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs says Gérard Brémond leaves behind the legacy of a model built on integrating sites into their surroundings, closeness to nature, and innovation in leisure and tourist accommodation.