Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs announced the death at age 88 of its founder, Gérard Brémond, the entrepreneur behind the creation of Avoriaz in 1967 and the tourist residence concept launched in 1973.
Presented as a visionary in tourism and real estate, he developed the "New Ownership" model in 1979, before expanding the group with the opening of holiday villages, the acquisition of Maeva in 2001 and then Center Parcs Europe in 2003, as well as the creation of the Adagio brand with Accor.
After its IPO in 1999, the group continued its international expansion before being hit hard by the 2020 health crisis. In 2022, a financial and capital restructuring was carried out under the leadership of CEO Franck Gervais, with the entry of funds Alcentra, Fidera and Atream into the share capital.
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs says Gérard Brémond leaves behind the legacy of a model built on integrating sites into their surroundings, closeness to nature, and innovation in leisure and tourist accommodation.
Pierre & Vacances is a leading European operator of tourist residences and villages. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of residences and villages (93.8%): manages, at the end of September 2025, a total of 39,974 apartments and houses under the banners Pierre et Vacances (14,703 apartments), Center Parcs, Sunparks and Villages Nature (18,027) and Adagio (7,244);
- operation of an online booking platform for holidays and tourist accommodation (4.1%; maeva.com): brands maeva.com, Campings maeva, maeva Home, La France du Nord au Sud, Vacansoleil and Parcel Tiny House;
- real estate development (2%): primarily developing and selling renovated homes or new homes to individuals and institutional investors and construction and sales of residences for active seniors;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (50.6%), the Netherlands (18%), Germany (14.2%), Belgium (10.9%) and Spain (6.3%).
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