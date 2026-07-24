Deckers Brands disappoints with sales and guidance, shares slide
Deckers Brands last night reported quarterly revenue in line with consensus expectations and issued weaker-than-expected guidance, a release that sent the footwear maker down nearly 3% on Friday in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
For its first fiscal quarter, ended in late June, the California-based group reported net revenue up 5.7% to $1.02bn, including 4.8% growth at constant exchange rates.
That performance was exactly in line with the average forecast from analyst estimates.
In detail, running shoe brand Hoka posted net revenue up 7.7% to $703.5m, while sales of UGG, its other flagship brand, rose 4.9% to $278m.
Gross margin came in at 56.4%, compared with 55.8% a year earlier, but operating income softened to $155.3m, versus $165.3m a year ago.
In the end, earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.94, well above the consensus of $0.88.
Wall Street left wanting more
'The first quarter holds up, but it is clearly not the fireworks the company had gotten us used to,' lamented Tom Nikic, an analyst at Needham.
'Given that Deckers tends to beat the consensus every quarter, Wall Street is clearly disappointed,' he added, cutting his own price target on the stock to $125 from $138 previously.
But it is above all the outlook provided by the company that appears to have cooled investors the most.
'For Hoka, management is targeting only sub-10% growth (high single digit) in the second quarter, where the market naively hoped for 13%,' Piper Sandler analysts noted.
'Everything now hinges on a hypothetical re-acceleration in growth in the second half (the group is targeting slightly above 10% growth (low double digit) for the year), which will have to be rescued by new product launches,' the broker added.
'Suffice it to say, you really have to believe it,' it concluded.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of sports, outdoor and casual footwear and apparel. Products are marketed under the UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra brands. Net sales break down by sales channel as follows:
- wholesale (57.3%);
- direct sales to consumers (42.7%).
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