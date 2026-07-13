Jefferies sees upside potential for Deckers over the next 12 months, driven by an expected rebound at HOKA and the strength of the UGG brand.
The broker views the group's medium-term targets as credible and believes the growth slowdown is now largely reflected in the share price. It expects HOKA to rebound, supported by a refreshed product lineup and finer segmentation of the range.
Jefferies also highlights UGG's strong international momentum, arguing that the market is underestimating the brand's ability to sustain durable growth through an expanded offering.
Finally, the company benefits from a solid financial position, with net cash equal to about 13% of its market capitalization. This financial cushion gives the group significant flexibility and, according to the broker, supports the stock by limiting downside risk.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of sports, outdoor and casual footwear and apparel. Products are marketed under the UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra brands. Net sales break down by sales channel as follows:
- wholesale (57.3%);
- direct sales to consumers (42.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.