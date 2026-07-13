Deckers gets a lift from Jefferies

The shoe maker is expected to rise after Jefferies raised its rating to buy from hold, saying the recent slowdown in growth is now largely priced in.

Jefferies sees upside potential for Deckers over the next 12 months, driven by an expected rebound at HOKA and the strength of the UGG brand.



The broker views the group's medium-term targets as credible and believes the growth slowdown is now largely reflected in the share price. It expects HOKA to rebound, supported by a refreshed product lineup and finer segmentation of the range.



Jefferies also highlights UGG's strong international momentum, arguing that the market is underestimating the brand's ability to sustain durable growth through an expanded offering.



Finally, the company benefits from a solid financial position, with net cash equal to about 13% of its market capitalization. This financial cushion gives the group significant flexibility and, according to the broker, supports the stock by limiting downside risk.



