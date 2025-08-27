Deckers Outdoor began FY 26 with strong momentum, as the HOKA and UGG brands significantly outperformed expectations and set a positive tone for the year. The company continues to showcase its operating strength and innovative product portfolio, reinforcing long-term growth opportunities despite ongoing global trade uncertainty. In addition, the company is expanded its portfolio by unveiling Mafate 5. Analysts have raised their target price for the share following a robust Q1 26 performance.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a leading American designer, marketer, and distributor of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories, headquartered in Goleta, California and founded in 1973. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes UGG, Hoka, Teva, Sanuk, and Koolaburra, covering products from casual lifestyle shoes to high-performance athletics and outdoor footwear. Deckers operates a global retail presence, with sales channels including company-owned stores, international distributors, e-commerce platforms, and partnerships with major retail chains worldwide.



The company operates through three business segments: HOKA brand (67.7% of Q1 26 revenue), UGG brand (27.5%), and other brands (4.8%). In addition, geographically the company is fairly evenly segmented into two regions: Domestic (52%) and International (48%).

HOKA and UGG driving Q1 26 results

Deckers Outdoor released its earnings results for Q1 26 on July 24, 2025. The company reported a solid top-line reflecting 16.9% y/y increase, reaching $965m, driven by 19.8% y/y growth in HOKA brand net sales, reaching $653.1m, followed by 18.9% y/y growth in UGG brand net sales, reaching $265.1m.



In addition, the wholesale channel net sales experienced 26.7% y/y growth, reaching $652.4m, followed by 0.5% y/y growth in DTC net sales, reaching $312.2m. During Q1 26, net sales from the international segment experienced a robust 49.7% y/y increase, reaching $463.3m. Operating profit experienced 24.5% y/y growth, reaching $165.3m, with margins expanding by 110bp to 17.1%. Net profit rose 20.4% y/y, to $139.2m.

Following the earnings release, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and UBS increased their target prices for the share to $134, $97, and $158 from $128, $87, and $144 respectively.

Expanding product portfolio

On August 1, 2025, Deckers’ HOKA brand unveiled the Mafate 5, a premium trail shoe featuring the newly introduced Rocker Integrity Technology, designed to enhance trail performance. Mafate 5 specifically targets ultra-runners by delivering improved durability, adaptability, and comfort. The launch is strategically supported by a robust marketing campaign connected to the UTMB Mont-Blanc event and a nationwide Strava challenge, amplifying consumer engagement.

This innovation further strenghens HOKA’s reputation for high-performance footwear and underpins its ability to command premium pricing, which may support margin expansion and reinforce sustained growth. The release demonstrates Deckers Outdoor’ commitment to ongoing product innovation as a key driver of HOKA’s rapid growth and success across both high-performance and higher-volume models.

Robust FCF

Deckers Outdoor reported a strong top-line performance over FY 22-25, posting a revenue CAGR of 16.5% to reach $5bn in FY 25, the principal drivers include increased global net sales across all channels and accelerating demand for HOKA and UGG brand. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 27.7% to $1.2bn, with margins expanding by 573bp to 23.7%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 28.8% to $966m.



Consistent net income led to an increase in FCF from $97.6m to $782m over FY 22-25, supported by robust growth in cash inflow from operations, increasing from $172m to $1bn. In addition, the cash and cash equivalent rose from $844m to $1.9bn. Consequently, the gearing ratio improved, declining from 14.4% to 11%.



In comparison, Sketchers U.S.A., Inc., a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 12.4% over FY 21-24, while reaching a higher level of $9bn in FY 24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 14.8% to $904m, with margins witnessing expansion from 9.5% in FY 21 to 10.1% in FY 24. Net income declined at a CAGR of minus 4.8% to $639m.

Optimistic analyst outlook

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock delivered negative returns of approximately 27.8%. In comparison, Sketchers’ stock also delivered negative returns of around 10.2% over the same period.



Deckers Outdoor is currently trading at a P/E of 17.9x, based on FY 26 estimated EPS of $6.3, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 24.4x and Sketchers’ valuation of 18.5x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBIT multiple of 12.8x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $1.2bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 18x and Sketchers' 13.5x.



Deckers Outdoor is monitored and somewhat liked by 24 analysts, 11 of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and 13 have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $129.3, implying 13.7% upside potential from the current price.



Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 9%, reaching $6.5bn over FY 25-28. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% to $1.4bn with a margin of 21.8% in FY 28. In addition, analysts estimate an earnings CAGR of 5.5% to $1.1bn with a margin of 17.5%, and EPS is expected to increase to $8.1 in FY 28 from $6.3 in FY 25. Likewise, the analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 0.5% and a net profit CAGR of minus 3.2% for Sketchers over FY 24-27.



Overall, Deckers Outdoor has demonstrated exceptional historical performance, achieving strong revenue and earnings growth, driven by the HOKA and UGG brands which reported double-digit y/y growth and record margins. With premium launches like the HOKA Mafate 5 and robust free cash flow, the company is strategically positioned for continued growth and margin expansion.

However, the company faces risks of intensive competition in the footwear and apparel market, pressurizing margins and price. In addition, reliance on brands could expose Deckers Outdoor to demand fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, and currency volatility may significantly impact growth and profitability.