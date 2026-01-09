The group reports that the average daily transaction volume fell by 14% to 2.1 million compared to November 2025 (2.4 million), and by 9% compared to December 2024 (2.3 million).

While December did see several major European indices hit new record highs, the month was also characterized by lower volatility than in November, when concerns about high valuations in AI-linked stocks and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy had resurfaced.

Over the entire year 2025, however, the average daily volume on Euronext's cash equity markets rose by 14% to nearly 2.7 million, compared to just over 2.3 million in 2024.

On its derivatives markets, the average daily volume dropped by 16.6% from November, to 376,869, and decreased by 13.5% year-on-year.

Derivatives trading volumes thus posted a decline of 7.7% for the whole of 2025.