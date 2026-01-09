Decline in Euronext Market Volumes in December, but Activity Rises in 2025
Activity on Euronext's cash equity markets dropped sharply in December, but trading volumes increased over the course of the 2025 financial year, according to the latest figures published last night by the pan-European exchange operator.
The group reports that the average daily transaction volume fell by 14% to 2.1 million compared to November 2025 (2.4 million), and by 9% compared to December 2024 (2.3 million).
While December did see several major European indices hit new record highs, the month was also characterized by lower volatility than in November, when concerns about high valuations in AI-linked stocks and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy had resurfaced.
Over the entire year 2025, however, the average daily volume on Euronext's cash equity markets rose by 14% to nearly 2.7 million, compared to just over 2.3 million in 2024.
On its derivatives markets, the average daily volume dropped by 16.6% from November, to 376,869, and decreased by 13.5% year-on-year.
Derivatives trading volumes thus posted a decline of 7.7% for the whole of 2025.
Euronext N.V. is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal.
As of December 2024, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with around EUR 6 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.