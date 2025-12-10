The Chinese start-up DeepSeek has allegedly used advanced Nvidia chips, which are banned from export to China, to develop its next artificial intelligence model, according to an investigation by the American outlet The Information. Blackwell chips were reportedly shipped illicitly via third countries (notably through Singapore and Malaysia), thereby circumventing US restrictions. They are said to have passed through foreign data centers before being disassembled, inspected, and then sent to China by companies specializing in server equipment.

Washington bans the sale of these semiconductors to China, pushing some local firms to resort to "backdoor methods" to obtain them. In November, four people were indicted in the US for attempting to route Nvidia chips through Malaysia. DeepSeek, which did not respond to inquiries from The Information, is backed by hedge fund High-Flyer, which holds 10,000 Nvidia GPUs acquired before the restrictions. The start-up made a splash in January with a competitive, lower-cost AI model.

Beijing is encouraging industry players to prioritize local technologies. DeepSeek launched a new model in September, claiming to collaborate with Chinese chipmakers. Meanwhile, Nvidia has said that it has no evidence of smuggling involving its overseas data centers. Last week, the Trump administration authorized the export of an earlier version of the H200 chips to China, although the ban on Blackwell chips remains in effect.