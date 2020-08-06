deepwatch : Named Winner as Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020

During Black Hat USA 2020, deepwatch Named a Top 100 Winner in this Prestigious Awards Category Exclusively for Cybersecurity Startups

deepwatch, a leading provider of intelligence driven managed security services, announced today announced that is has been named a Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020. deepwatch delivers managed security services by extending customers’ cybersecurity teams and proactively advancing their SecOps maturity. Powered by its unique, data-driven cloud SecOps platform, deepwatch is trusted by leading global organizations to provide 24/7/365 managed security services.

deepwatch competed against many of the industry’s hot startups in cybersecurity for this prestigious award. Cyber Defense Magazine searched the globe and found over 3200 cybersecurity companies with nearly 30% in the startup range having been incorporated within the last 36 months or releasing their first round of innovative cybersecurity products and services.

“We’re pleased to name deepwatch as a winner among the Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 in our second annual Black Unicorn awards. This award showcases those companies like deepwatch with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

“deepwatch is thrilled to be named a Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020,” said Charlie Thomas, deepwatch CEO. “We have been growing by leaps and bounds year over year on account of our customer centric approach to delivering leading managed cybersecurity services. This award provides great validation of why leading CISO’s have chosen deepwatch as their trusted Managed Security Services provider to secure their businesses, collaboratively, from cyber threats.”

About deepwatch

deepwatch secures enterprises via its unique, highly automated cloud based SOC platform backed by a world class team of experts that protect your network and digital assets 24/7/365. deepwatch extends your team and proactively improves your cybersecurity posture via our proprietary maturity model. deepwatch's managed security services are trusted by leading global organizations.

Learn more at https://www.deepwatch.com

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-100-cybersecurity-startups-for-2020/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

