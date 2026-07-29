Winamp has signed a strategic partnership with Deezer to launch, in the first half of 2027, its future premium music subscription service. Using Deezer's white-label streaming technology and global catalog, the group aims to relaunch its iconic player with an integrated offering under the Winamp brand.
The new Winamp Player aims to stand apart from traditional streaming platforms by bringing together, within a single app, streaming music, local libraries, Internet radio, podcasts, and personal content hosted in the cloud.
The app will also offer a customizable interface and new social features.
This new offering will also be available to more than 40m active users of the Winamp desktop player, who will gradually be brought onto the premium subscription service when it launches.
Deezer is one of the world's largest independent music experiences platforms, connecting fans with artists and creating ways for people to Live the music. The company provides access to a full-range catalog of high-quality music, lossless HiFi audio and industry-defining features on a scalable platform available in 180+ countries.
By building strategic partnerships in key markets across Europe and the Americas, Deezer keeps delivering brand value and end-user engagement across a wide variety of industries, including telecommunications, media, audio hardware and e-retail.
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