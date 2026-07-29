Deezer brings Winamp into premium streaming

Winamp has signed a strategic partnership with Deezer to launch, in the first half of 2027, its future premium music subscription service. Using Deezer's white-label streaming technology and global catalog, the group aims to relaunch its iconic player with an integrated offering under the Winamp brand.

The new Winamp Player aims to stand apart from traditional streaming platforms by bringing together, within a single app, streaming music, local libraries, Internet radio, podcasts, and personal content hosted in the cloud.



The app will also offer a customizable interface and new social features.



This new offering will also be available to more than 40m active users of the Winamp desktop player, who will gradually be brought onto the premium subscription service when it launches.