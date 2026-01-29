Deezer Signs Groundbreaking Agreement with Sacem to Detect AI-Generated Music

Deezer has announced the signing of a commercial agreement with Sacem for the licensing of its technology designed to detect music generated by artificial intelligence. This first-of-its-kind collaboration aims to combat copyright fraud, which is on the rise with the increasing power of music generation tools. The French company now seeks to promote this tool across the global music industry.



In 2025, Deezer claims to have detected and removed up to 85% of fraudulent streams originating from AI-generated music, amounting to more than 13.4 million tracks. The platform receives nearly 60,000 fully AI-produced tracks every day, representing 39% of new uploads, compared to 10% at the beginning of the year. Its patented analysis tool, trained on a database of 94 million tracks, relies on audio signals to identify distinctive signatures from generators such as Suno or Udio.



While this technology marks a major step forward, some industry stakeholders believe it is not sufficient to regulate the use of AI in music creation. The Swedish organization Stim advocates for mandatory licensing mechanisms and greater transparency regarding training data. Deezer, which allocates 70% of subscription revenue to rights holders, plans to continue discussions with other European collective management organizations and to present its solution to American industry players during Grammy Week in Los Angeles.