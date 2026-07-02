Defense lights the fuse again, European stocks soar

After a very timid start to the second half yesterday, European markets clearly picked up speed today, Paris even flirted with 8,500 points before closing at 8,474 points (+1.65%). For their part, London and Frankfurt finished the session with gains of 1.77% and 2.02%, respectively. The momentum is largely supported by the defense sector, which appears to be benefiting from a very clear sector rotation out of semiconductors.

A wave of confidence is sweeping through European markets, the CAC, the Footsie and the DAX have steadily climbed since the open.

The Paris index is notably driven by Thales (+4.80%) and Airbus (+2.87%), benefiting from a broad rally in European defense names: +8.60% for Saab, +8.55% for Hensoldt, +7.33% for CSG, +7.13% for QinetiQ, +6.52% for Leonardo, +6.36% for Renk, +6.13% for Rheinmetall, +6.12% for Chemring, +5.45% for BAE Systems, and +5.06% for Dassault Aviation.



By contrast, the entire semiconductor sector is in the red: after posting double or triple-digit gains in their shares over the span of a quarter, investors appear to be carrying out a broad sector rotation, moving back heavily into defense. Specifically, BESI is down 6.96%, ASM International is at -5.62%, Soitec at -4.20%, ASML at -3.89%, Infineon at -1.99%... The same punishment is being meted out across the Atlantic: -3.65% for AMD, Micron and Qualcomm, -2.8% for Intel, and even -7.5% for GlobalFoundries.



At Pictet AM, the firm mentioned this morning "portfolio reallocations", particularly at this time of year when "institutional investors tend to trim positions in the stocks that have risen the most since the start of the year in order to reposition into bonds."



In the bond market, the 10-year OAT yield is at 3.59%, while its German equivalent of the same maturity is at 2.90%, a spread of 69 basis points.



"We are clearly looking at a flow-driven market where macroeconomics and geopolitics are being pushed into the background", notes Christopher Dembik, investment strategy adviser at Pictet AM.



Kevin Warsh reassures on the Fed's independence



Markets also appear to have been soothed by remarks from Kevin Warsh, the Fed chief, who met yesterday with his counterparts in Sintra (Portugal) to discuss central bank monetary policy. Newly appointed by Trump, Powell's successor struck a firm tone in his fight against inflation (currently 4.2% in the United States, versus a 2% target), and sounded reassuring about his independence from the White House.



While Warsh refrained from offering any hints about future policy ("forward guidance"), markets focused on his comment that "inflation risks have declined". Still, U.S. job growth in June came in below expectations: only 57,000 new jobs were created (half the forecast), and the previous two months' figures were revised sharply lower, easing the pressure for a rate hike at the Fed meeting.



In practical terms, more and more investors are setting aside the scenario of a rate hike in July: that probability, still 34% on Tuesday, fell to 17% this Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.



Reassuring data



Elsewhere in the news, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 6.2% in May in the euro zone, unchanged from April and slightly down from the 6.3% recorded a year earlier, according to data published by Eurostat.



Across the Atlantic, the U.S. Department of Labor says it counted 215,000 new weekly jobless claims in the week of June 22, down 1,000 from the prior week's level (which was revised up from 215,000 to 216,000), and below the consensus, which had penciled in 220,000 new claims.



It is also worth recalling that in the euro zone, the inflation rate fell sharply in June, dropping from 3.2% to 2.8%, mainly due to the significant decline in energy prices.



Crude is extending its slide today as well, with Brent at $70.6 a barrel (-0.6%), back to its pre-war levels ahead of the Iran war.