Defense: upheaval in the naval sector reshuffles valuation benchmarks

As Safran has offered to buy Exail on a basis of three times its revenue and Lockheed Martin is said to be targeting Ultra Maritime at an even higher multiple, AlphaValue believes these deals could re-rate Thales' naval electronics activities. At the same time, Rheinmetall's sharp pullback after the scrapping of the F126 program (-18.6% in one session) has helped weaken the case for KNDS' planned stock market listing.

After Safran's expressions of interest in Exail Technologies last week, Lockheed Martin is said, for its part, to be looking at Ultra Maritime, an American undersea defense company comparable to Exail (notably for its acoustic buoys).



The company specializes in anti-submarine warfare and undersea defense technologies and is owned by private equity firm Advent International. According to the FT, the transaction could value the naval defense company at around $3.5bn.



Interest in undersea technologies is becoming increasingly pronounced, particularly amid heightened geopolitical tensions and rising defense spending driven by conflicts. Congestion in the Strait of Hormuz has also renewed interest in these undersea technologies that can detect (and even remove) naval mines.



By way of reminder, Safran made an offer of €128.5 per share for Exail, which would amount to paying the French defense minnow three times its revenue. For its part, 'Lockheed appears ready to pay a sum equivalent to four times forecast revenue for Ultra Maritime,' AlphaValue says.



'This situation is bound to influence the valuation of Thales' naval electronics activities,' said Pierre-Yves Gauthier, who is closely following the situation at the research firm.



The naval defense sector has been under particularly close scrutiny in recent days, notably after Berlin abandoned its F126 program for six frigates that was expected to go to Rheinmetall, sending the latter's share price down 18.6% last Friday. By knock-on effect, it is probably this steep drop in the stock that triggered the postponement of KNDS' IPO. As the only large listed European company specializing in land defense systems, Rheinmetall naturally served as KNDS' valuation reference point.



'The stock's correction, driven in particular by the cancellation of the F126 program and first-quarter results below expectations, came at the worst possible moment. Under these conditions, defending a valuation of €12.5bn for KNDS became much more difficult. Postponing the stock market listing therefore looks entirely rational from a financial perspective,' AlphaValue notes.



The defense sector benefited from a real resurgence of market interest this week, with gains of 5% to 10% across the Atlantic for L3Harris, RTX, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics or Northrop, and even 35% for Axon. Europe is not to be outdone, with weekly moves of +11% for Indra Sistemas, +13% for Renk, +19% for Hensoldt, +11% for Thales, +7% for Safran, +14% for CSG and Saab, +20% for Chemring, +7% for Dassault Aviation, +12% for Leonardo, +16% for Rheinmetall, and +9% for BAE Systems...