Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

defi SOLUTIONS : and Zest AI Join Forces to Improve Credit Underwriting for Automotive Finance Providers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 02:31pm EST

defi LOS Integrates Zest Automated Machine Learning

defi SOLUTIONS, an innovative lending technology and BPO services provider, today announced a partnership with Zest AI, a leader in AI software. Zest AI will provide defi clients direct access to Zest Automated Machine Learning (ZAML) software for loan decisioning.

The partnership between defi SOLUTIONS and Zest AI makes machine learning credit scoring and advanced risk management capabilities more accessible to banks, credit unions, finance companies, and other lenders. Lenders using ZAML software to predict creditworthiness typically achieve a 15% approval rate increase with no added risk, or a 30% decrease in charge-offs with constant approval rates, according to Zest AI.

“defi helps lenders of all sizes leverage and capitalize on innovations such as Zest AI technology,” said Charles Sutherland, defi SOLUTIONS chief strategy officer. ”We welcome Zest AI to the defi COMMUNITY and are excited to bring the benefits of their software to our clients through our defi products.”

“AI and machine learning are the future of business, and our platform is helping lenders better manage and dramatically advance their credit underwriting business,” said Mike de Vere, chief operating officer at Zest AI. “defi SOLUTIONS’ ability to quickly and easily integrate our software into their offerings is of great benefit to their current and future clients.”

About Zest AI

Zest AI makes the power of machine learning safe to use in credit underwriting. Lenders using Zest Automated Machine Learning make better decisions and better loans -- increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Zest AI was founded in 2009 with the mission of making fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now one of the fastest growing fintech software companies.

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies of all types and sizes to allow lenders to focus and transform their operations. The company’s comprehensive suite of originations, servicing, and analytics solutions together with technology-enabled processing services creates a flexible, configurable, and scalable platform that addresses lenders and borrowers ever-evolving needs. defi SOLUTIONS combines the expertise of defi SOLUTIONS and the former Sagent Auto Lending with the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures and Fiserv.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pCHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Chr. Hansen's Head of Sustainability recognized as Meaningful Business 100 Leader
PU
03:25pKBR : Celebrates Centennial Anniversary
PU
03:25pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:24pAMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:23pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Honors College Students Experience New Living-Learning Community at the University of Arizona by American Campus Communities
BU
03:23pUNDER ARMOUR Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Under Armour Inc.
BU
03:22pLUFTHANSA : crew strike set to go ahead on Thursday after court ruling
RE
03:20pPUMA EXPLORATION : launches a Precious Metals Evaluation Program (PMEP) on the Murray Brook Deposit
PU
03:17pASTRAZENECA : CALQUENCE® Data To Show Improved Progression-Free Survival In Phase III Front-Line Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia At ASH 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
03:16pQUAD LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Shareholders of its Investigation Into Quad/Graphics Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
5Oil prices fall on large U.S. crude build, delay in U.S.-China trade signing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group