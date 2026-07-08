Defying expectations, U.S. crude oil inventories are rising again

Data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that U.S. crude oil inventories stood at 411.4m barrels in the week of June 29, marking an increase of 3m barrels from the previous week. Analysts, however, had been looking for a drop in inventories of about 2.4m barrels.



In detail, the agency reports that distillate inventories, including heating oil, fell by 5m barrels, while gasoline inventories fell by 1.9m barrels, both compared with the previous week.



The EIA also said refineries operated at 95.8% of their operating capacity during the same week, with average output of 9.7m barrels per day.