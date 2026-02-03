Delfingen Partners with the Solar Impulse Foundation to Strengthen Its Environmental Commitment

The specialist in wiring protection solutions aims to take its sustainable development strategy to the next level.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/03/2026 at 12:17 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Delfingen has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the Solar Impulse Foundation, chaired by Bertrand Piccard, in order to amplify and structure its environmental commitment.



This alliance is built on shared values and aims to increase the visibility of Delfingen's initiatives, notably through its own foundation, by leveraging the reputation and international network of the Solar Impulse Foundation.



The partnership also includes the integration of certain "Efficient Solutions" certified by the Solar Impulse Foundation, recognized for their economic viability and positive environmental impact.



These solutions will enable the group to optimize its initiatives, particularly in the areas of access to decent housing, education, and environmental protection.



"By partnering with the Solar Impulse Foundation, we are integrating cutting-edge expertise that will ensure the relevance and sustainability of our environmental actions," said Gérald Streit, CEO of the Delfingen Group and president of the Delfingen Foundation.



This partnership follows the group's ongoing commitments, after actions carried out since 2021 with the Plastic Odyssey initiative.