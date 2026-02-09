Delfingen Unveils Annual Revenues and Outlook

Delfingen reported revenues of €89.6 million in the fourth quarter, marking a decrease of 9.4%, or 4.4% at constant exchange rates.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/09/2026

For the full year, the specialist in cable protection for the automotive and industrial sectors saw its revenues decline by 5.5%, to €400.3 million, or by 3.1% at constant currency. The group specified that this annual revenue figure was in line with its expectations.



In 2025, the company's sales were supported by a 7.3% increase in its Textile business, with growth recorded across all regions. This segment now accounts for 20% of the group's sales, confirming its status as a solid growth driver.



Following this release, Delfingen confirmed its outlook for a recurring operating margin above 7% for the full 2025 fiscal year. Moreover, this improvement in profitability is expected to be accompanied by increased cash generation.



Looking ahead to 2026, in an ongoing climate of uncertainty, Delfingen is forecasting stable revenues at constant exchange rates, prioritizing value over volume, which should enable further profitability gains and a continued reduction in debt.



The company also intends to pursue its strategy of strengthening its presence in higher value-added industrial markets.