Delfingen announced Thursday evening that it has adopted a new visual identity, aiming to position itself not just as an automotive equipment supplier, but as a "global" industrial group active in high value-added markets. This transformation will also grant greater autonomy to its various brands.

The group, which has historically specialized in electrical wiring protection for the automotive sector, explained that it has since expanded into numerous other markets, including robotics, railways, construction, energy, and data centers.

While Delfingen describes this as a "major" transformation in its market approach strategy, which will be reflected in a "simple and modern" new logo, the company intends to maintain its commercial ambitions by leveraging the reputation of its established brands, such as Drossbach (corrugated tubes), Schlemmer, and Reiku (wiring protection).

The Delfingen brand, dedicated to the automotive sector, will become Delfingen Automotive and will retain its current visual identity.

"This change enhances our appeal to investors and future talent who wish to join us on this journey," Delfingen stated, adding that it also plans to launch a new website.