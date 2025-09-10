Under EU Merger Regulations, the European Commission has approved the acquisition of sole control of Deliveroo (UK) by DoorDash (US).
The transaction mainly concerns the online food delivery sector.
The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, as the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets.
The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.
Deliveroo: EU approves acquisition by DoorDash
Published on 09/10/2025 at 01:51 am EDT - Modified on 09/10/2025 at 01:52 am EDT
