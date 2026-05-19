With over 5,000 customers now recorded for its AI Factory range - up 1,000 over the last quarter - Dell Technologies is confirming the robust demand for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure. The group is benefiting from a market driven by large corporations, regulated sectors and sovereign entities seeking to deploy new AI workloads, while maintaining control over their data, costs, and security.

While AI-branded consumer PCs are still struggling to gain traction with the general public, Dell is primarily capturing demand in servers, storage, networking, and software leveraging the Nvidia ecosystem. Eli Lilly, Honeywell, and Samsung Electronics feature among the major clients using these solutions for applications that range from drug discovery to semiconductor plant optimization.



In its latest announcement, Dell placed particular emphasis on Dell Deskside Agentic AI, a solution designed to run AI agents locally within enterprises rather than relying solely on cloud-hosted APIs. Powered by Dell workstations, the Nvidia NeMo software stack, and the group's services, this offering can handle models ranging from 30 billion to 1 trillion parameters. Dell claims it can enable companies to reach a break-even point compared to cloud API costs within three months, and reduce certain inference expenses by up to 87% over two years.



To facilitate scaling, Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints are now supported across the entire Dell AI Factory. This aims to enable teams to develop, test and govern AI agents in a secure environment before expanding them toward the data center.



Dell targets at least $50bn in AI server sales for FY 2027. Future success will depend on its ability to convert this demand into sustainable margins as competition intensifies across the entire AI infrastructure chain.