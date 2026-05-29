The group's growth is primarily driven by servers equipped with Nvidia graphics processors for AI infrastructure. Dell said that revenue related to artificial intelligence servers surged 757% y-o-y to reach $16.1bn. The group now forecasts $60bn in AI-related revenue for the full fiscal year, up from its previous guidance of $50bn. The Infrastructure Solutions Group, which includes servers and data center equipment, saw its revenue leap 181% to $29bn.

Dell also greatly raised its annual outlook and now expects revenue of $165bn and $169bn, representing implicit growth of approximately 47%. Quarterly net income more than tripled to $3.44bn. The group is also benefiting from major government contracts, notably a recently announced 5-year, $9.7bn agreement with the Pentagon for Microsoft 365 services. The PC and client equipment division also grew by 17% thanks to the launch of new enterprise-focused computers.