Dell Technologies posted solid quarterly results on Thursday, although its stock fell over 4% after close as investors punished what they saw as cautious forecasts. The group posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share on revenue of $29.78bn, exceeding Wall Street expectations. Dell also raised its annual revenue forecast to $107bn, with EPS of $9.55, above analysts' estimates.

Disappointment came from the outlook for Q3: the company forecasts EPS of $2.45, below consensus of $2.55, although its revenue forecast of $27bn exceeds expectations. Dell cited seasonal effects, particularly in storage, to justify this caution. This segment's revenues declined 3% to $3.86bn, below expectations.

The core growth area is servers and network solutions, where sales jumped 69% to $12.9bn, driven by demand for artificial intelligence. Dell claims to have sold $10bn worth of AI servers in the last six months and is targeting $20bn for FY 2026. However, revenues from corporate PCs grew by only 1% to $12.5bn. The group also spent $1.3bn on share buybacks and dividends, confirming its redistribution strategy - despite market volatility.