Dell Technologies shares rose nearly 5% in Wall Street pre-market trading on Tuesday, following the announcement of a significant revision of its long-term targets. During a presentation to analysts, the IT group said it now aims for annual revenue growth of between 7% and 9%, up from a previous estimate range of 3% to 4%. Dell also anticipates at least a 15% increase in its diluted EPS for the current fiscal year, up from 8% previously.

This improved outlook is based on strong demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. CEO Michael Dell emphasized that customer demand for computing, storage, and networking capabilities remains "insatiable" and that this momentum is already translating into sustained growth and strong cash flow. The group, which has made AI a strategic focus, is positioning itself as a key provider of comprehensive solutions for the large-scale deployment of artificial intelligence technologies.

Dell is also a preferred partner of Nvidia, integrating its chips into its servers before reselling them to specialized companies such as CoreWeave and Elon Musk's xAI. By strengthening its role in the AI value chain, the manufacturer is consolidating its status as a major player in the technology infrastructure sector.