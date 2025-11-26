Dell Technologies reported better-than-expected results for Q3 on Tuesday evening, marked by a sharp increase in adjusted earnings. The group posted earnings of $2.59 per share, up from $2.21 a year earlier, beating the $2.47 forecast by analysts. Revenue came in at $27.01bn, higher year-on-year but slightly below the $27.16bn consensus. Following the announcement, the share price rose by nearly 5% during the session.

For Q4, Dell is forecasting revenue between $31bn and $32bn, well above the $27.58bn expected by analysts, along with EPS of $3.50, compared with a prior forecast of $3.21. This positive momentum has led the group to raise its outlook for the FY 2026.

Dell now expects annual revenue between $111.20bn and $112.20bn, compared with a previous range of $105bn to $109bn. EPS is expected at $9.92 at the midpoint, versus $9.55 previously. These new forecasts also exceed market expectations, which were targeting EPS of $9.53 on revenue of around $107.86bn, reflecting Dell's confidence in the continuation of its growth.