At an analyst meeting, Dell Technologies announced an increase in its long-term financial targets, demonstrating its confidence in the opportunities presented by the rise of artificial intelligence.



Dell is capitalizing on the unprecedented pace of technological change, particularly in AI, and is well positioned with a leading portfolio ranging from data center infrastructure to personal computers, it said.



As a result, the computer manufacturer now expects annual revenue growth of 7%-9% (up from 3%-4%) and non-GAAP EPS growth of 15% or more (nearly double the previous target of 8%).



Still aiming to redistribute over 80% of its adjusted free cash flow in dividends and share buybacks, Dell is extending its commitment to increase its dividend by at least 10% per year until FY 2030 (rather than FY 2028).