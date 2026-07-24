Dell selected for an AI platform for research

Dell Technologies says it has been selected by the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) to design and develop the Innovative Growth in Next Generation AI Technology Ecosystem (IGNITE), a new AI and high-performance computing (HPC) platform for research funded by the State of Texas.

IGNITE will support large-scale AI-driven research in engineering, national security, scientific discovery and other disciplines, relying on shared infrastructure designed to handle workloads with varying security requirements.



Designed to scale with growing research needs, the platform is expected to be among the largest AI deployments in higher education, powered by AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs, to support the next generation of research built on HPC and AI.



Ahead of the project, experts from Dell AI Services worked with TEES throughout the planning and design process to align the architecture with research priorities as well as security requirements.



IGNITE will include Dell PowerRack systems equipped with liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9785L servers and AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs to accelerate training, inference, HPC and other data-intensive AI-related workloads across research programs.



The platform will be based on the Dell AI Data Platform storage solution (Dell PowerScale) and will provide data access and high-performance management for large-scale research environments, while Dell managed services will support operations as research demand grows.



This State of Texas-funded initiative positions TEES to compete for a new category of federal research programs, while expanding access for students, researchers and external collaborators.