On Thursday evening, Dell Technologies reported adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS that is up 19% to $2.32 for Q2 (ended early August), as well as adjusted operating profit up 10% to over $2.28bn.



The computer manufacturer's revenues rose 19% to a record $29.8bn, thanks to a 44% jump in its infrastructure solutions division, notably driven by its server and network business (+69%).



Demand for our AI solutions remains exceptional, and we are raising our forecast for AI server shipments for the full current fiscal year to $20bn, VP and COO Jeff Clarke said.



Dell now expects adjusted EPS to increase by 17% to $9.55 (up from $9.40), with revenues between $105bn and $109bn (up from $101bn to $105bn), with growth of 12% for the middle of this range.