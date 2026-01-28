This deal includes a firm order, 10 purchase options, as well as 20 additional options for future wide-body aircraft.

With this order, Delta Air Lines' A330-900 fleet will increase to 55 aircraft, and its A350 fleet will reach 79 aircraft, including 20 A350-1000s that the airline plans to start receiving in early 2027.

"The arrival of these new wide-body jets will strengthen premium capacity on medium- and long-haul international markets, while also improving the airline's energy efficiency and margins," Delta Air Lines explained.