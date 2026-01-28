Delta Air Lines Orders 31 Airbus Wide-Body Jets

American airline Delta Air Lines has announced it will order 31 next-generation Airbus wide-body aircraft for its fleet: 16 A330-900s and 15 A350-900s, with deliveries expected to begin in 2029. This investment will support its international growth and accelerate the renewal of its fleet in the coming years.

This deal includes a firm order, 10 purchase options, as well as 20 additional options for future wide-body aircraft.



With this order, Delta Air Lines' A330-900 fleet will increase to 55 aircraft, and its A350 fleet will reach 79 aircraft, including 20 A350-1000s that the airline plans to start receiving in early 2027.



"The arrival of these new wide-body jets will strengthen premium capacity on medium- and long-haul international markets, while also improving the airline's energy efficiency and margins," Delta Air Lines explained.