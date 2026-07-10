Delta Air Lines reported non-GAAP EPS down 26% to $1.56 for its June 2026 quarter, although slightly above the consensus of $1.53, along with an operating margin of 8.8%, down from 13.3% a year ago.

Powered by robust demand, the Atlanta-based airline posted operating revenue up 14% to a record $17.7bn, reaching the top end of its forecast range, on capacity that rose around 1%.



However, its adjusted fuel expense jumped 77% to $4.4bn, reflecting an adjusted fuel price up 75% to $3.93 per gallon, driving a broader 20% increase in adjusted operating expenses to $16.1bn.



''We generated $1.4bn in pre-tax profit while absorbing the largest quarterly fuel bill in our history'', CEO Ed Bastian said, adding that he expects this momentum to continue in the second half, with a return to profit growth.



For the September quarter, expecting revenue growth of around 15% (mid-teens) and a double-digit margin, Delta reaffirmed its full-year targets for adjusted EPS of $6.50 to $7.50 and free cash flow of $3bn to $4bn.