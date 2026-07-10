Powered by robust demand, the Atlanta-based airline posted operating revenue up 14% to a record $17.7bn, reaching the top end of its forecast range, on capacity that rose around 1%.

However, its adjusted fuel expense jumped 77% to $4.4bn, reflecting an adjusted fuel price up 75% to $3.93 per gallon, driving a broader 20% increase in adjusted operating expenses to $16.1bn.

''We generated $1.4bn in pre-tax profit while absorbing the largest quarterly fuel bill in our history'', CEO Ed Bastian said, adding that he expects this momentum to continue in the second half, with a return to profit growth.

For the September quarter, expecting revenue growth of around 15% (mid-teens) and a double-digit margin, Delta reaffirmed its full-year targets for adjusted EPS of $6.50 to $7.50 and free cash flow of $3bn to $4bn.