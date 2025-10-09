Delta demonstrated robust top-line momentum in Q2 25, propelled by dynamic expansion in its main segments. The company's deepening focus on AI-enabled manufacturing and automation marks a strategic leap in digital transformation. Through its commitment to innovation and industry-leading technologies, Delta confirms its position as a pioneer in distributed, highly responsive production frameworks.

Published on 10/09/2025

Delta Electronics Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. The company specializes in power and thermal management solutions and offers a broad range of core products, including switching power supplies, renewable energy systems, electronic components, automation technologies, and display solutions. Delta serves diverse industries through its global network of over 156 sales offices, approximately 73 R&D centers, and around 51 manufacturing facilities. Delta’s integrated approach leverages its expertise in power electronics to drive advancements across multiple sectors while maintaining a strong focus on continuous innovation and global impact.

The company operates in four segments: Power Electronics (51.9% of Q2 25 revenue), Infrastructure (28.6%), Automation (10.9%), and Mobility (8.6%). In addition, it is geographically segmented into five regions: US (25.0% of FY 24 revenue), China (22.5%), Taiwan (14.4%), Thailand (0.8%), and Others (37.3%).

Core segment led Q2 25 top-line

Delta released its Q2 25 results on September 8, 2025, reporting solid topline growth of 20.4% y/y, reaching TWD124.0bn, driven by double-digit growth in core business segments: 16.5% y/y increase in Power Electronics revenue and 52.7% y/y growth in Infrastructure revenue.

Operating income increased by 42.2% y/y, reaching TWD18.7bn, with margin expanding from 12.7% to 15.1%, fueled by revenue growth and improved gross margins. Net income rose by 40.2% y/y to TWD14.0bn, driven by increased interest and other income. During Q2 25, the company reported 61.8% y/y growth in CFO to TWD27.3bn, and cash and cash equivalents reached TWD140.0bn from TWD106.0bn.

Delta enables transformation through AI

On August 20,2025, Delta launched an AI-enabled Cognitive Collaborative Robots (Cobot) enabled with AI-Cognitive Module capable of voice command recognition and real-time path adjustment, enabling human-robot collaboration. With payloads ranging from 6-30 kg, Reflex safety technology, and IP66 protection, these Cobots are developed for dynamic environments in electronics, automotive, and logistics sectors.

A notable capability involves integration with NVIDIA Omniverse that enables sophisticated modeling using AI-enhanced physics engines, streamlining both development and implementation. This technological advancement directly tackles critical industry obstacles including adaptable manufacturing approaches, rapid system transitions, and workforce limitations. Through the strategic launch, Delta establishes itself as a pioneer in distributed and responsive production frameworks, strengthening its position as an industry leader in automated manufacturing and intelligent factory solutions.

Strong FCF growth

Delta demonstrated robust performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, reaching TWD421.0bn in FY24. This growth was driven by strong demand for ICT and AI-related solutions, supported by macroeconomic tailwinds in data centers and communications hardware.

EBIT registered a CAGR of 15.1%, reaching TWD47.7bn. Consequently, margins improved by 136bp to reach 11.3%. Net income rose at a CAGR of 9.6% to TWD35.2bn. This growth is on account of cost control measures and operating expense discipline.

Over FY 21-24, the company increased its FCF, transitioning from an outflow of TWD6.7bn to an inflow of TWD22.5bn, bolstered by growth in CFO, rising from TWD28.3bn to TWD72.9bn. In addition, cash and cash equivalents rose from TWD49.9bn to TWD117.0bn. Consequently, the gearing ratio improved from 27.0% to 24.2% in FY 24.

In comparison, Lite-On Technology Corporation, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of minus 6.0%, reaching TWD137.0bn over FY 21-24. EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 0.3% to TWD12.9bn; however, margins expanded from 7.9% to 9.4%. Net income declined at minus 4.9% CAGR to TWD11.9bn.

Looking ahead, analysts project a revenue CAGR of 19.9% for FY 24-27, reaching TWD725.1bn in FY 27. EBIT is expected to rise at a CAGR of 37.3%, reaching TWD123.2bn, with margin expanding by 568bp to 17.0%. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 35.6%, reaching TWD87.8bn, with a margin expansion of 375bp to 12.1%. In comparison, for Lite-On Technology, analysts estimate a lower EBIT CAGR of 23.7% and a lower net profit CAGR of 23.3% over FY 24-27.

Sharp stock returns

Delta’ stock has soared 156.8% over the past year, indicating excellent performance and investor gains over the period. In comparison, Lite-On Technology’s stock rose by a lower (albeit still high) return of 72.5% over the same period.

Delta is currently trading at a P/E of 45.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of TWD21.5, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 26.3x and that of Lite-On Technology (P/E of 26.7x).

The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT of 33.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of TWD74.3bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 19.7x and Lite-On Technology (19.8x).

The stock is monitored, and almost universally liked by 17 analysts, with 16 having ‘Buy’ ratings and just one having a ‘Hold’ rating for a target price of TWD949.5. However, as the stock has already reached its target price, only a near-term correction in the stock price could create a buy opportunity for investors.

Overall, Delta has sustained a trajectory of strong operational excellence and strategic innovation, underpinned by resilient revenue growth and margin improvement across key segments. Its agile embrace of AI-driven automation and digital transformation positions the company to capture expanding opportunities within global power electronics and manufacturing solutions. With a forward-looking strategy and a diversified product base, Delta is well-placed to maintain industry leadership and deliver long-term value creation.

However, Delta faces operational headwinds from escalating geopolitical tensions and evolving tariff policies that could disrupt its global supply chain and increase production costs across its diversified manufacturing footprint. The company also confronts market pressures from intensifying competition and currency fluctuations.