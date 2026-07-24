Demand remains intact - and strong - but the market is asking tougher questions.

Published on 07/24/2026 at 06:44 am EDT - Modified on 07/24/2026 at 07:41 am EDT

Japan is taking the fast lane to EV adoption. The country is actively backing next-generation mobility through policies that promote vehicle electrification, hydrogen fuel adoption, and automated driving, while ensuring 100% of new passenger cars sold by 2035 are electrified.

The International Energy Agency expects global EV sales volume to jump to 49 million units by 2035, representing over a doubling of the global EV sales volume of 21 million in 2025. This milestone underscores how rapidly vehicle content is shifting towards electrification and software. Automotive suppliers must pivot from mechanical components to semiconductors, electrification platforms, and advanced driver-assistance technologies.

Japan’s DENSO Corporation, a global supplier of electrification systems, mobility electronics, and advanced safety technologies, is at the very center of this shift. Its investments in electrification, software, semiconductors and advanced mobility systems align closely with the industry's transition toward low-emission, intelligent vehicles and broader mobility digitalization.

Profit powers ahead

Revenue in FY 26 rose 5.3% y/y to 7.5 trillion Japanese Yen from JPY 7.2tn, helped by higher vehicle sales and stronger demand for the Electrification Systems and Mobility Electronics segments. The Mobility Electronics business revenue grew 9% y/y to 2.2tn from 2.0tn.

Operating profit jumped 6.4% y/y to JPY 552.5bn from JPY 519.0bn in FY 25, outperforming revenue, despite tariff costs, higher material expenses, and increased spending on employees. The growth was supported by tighter cost control, with SG&A expenses declining to JPY 598.6bn from JPY 604.7bn.

In FY 26 net profit increased by 4.8% y/y to JPY 487.5bn from JPY 465.3bn. The gain at the bottom line lagged operating profit growth due to higher finance costs and tax charges over the year.

FY 26 cash flow from operating activities fell to JPY 511.0bn from JPY 758.7bn in FY 25, largely because of working capital movements and higher tax payments.

The waiting game

The share price has fallen 7.6% over the past 12 months and currently trades at JPY 1,977, below its 52-week high of JPY 2,373. This muted performance suggests that investors remain cautious about the near-term earnings outlook.

The stock trades at 12.4x FY 27 forward earnings, below its 3-year historical average P/E of 17.4x. The lower multiple suggests the market is taking a wait-and-see approach as DENSO enters a period of heavier investment and projects softer profit guidance.

Analysts are clearly split about the stock: Only 7 out of the 18 analysts covering the stock have “Buy” ratings, with the other 11 on “Hold”. Their average target price of JPY 2,134.4, reflects just 7.1% upside from current levels.

Tariff troubles

The risks are straightforward. Tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty could disrupt trade flows, while raw-material inflation and intense pricing competition may squeeze margins. Exchange rate swings and the challenge of commercializing new technologies add another layer of execution risk.

Climate-related regulations favor many of DENSO’s products, but they could also raise the cost of keeping competitive. The company appears well positioned for the industry’s transition, although future returns will depend on its ability to convert heavy investment into a profitable scale.