Derichebourg Aeronautics Services, a subsidiary of the Elior Group (Derichebourg Multiservices), has acquired SACI and SACI Belgium.



This acquisition will strengthen our geographical coverage in northern France and Belgium, the group says.



SACI is a subcontractor in the fields of manufacturing engineering, methods and processes, product quality support, consulting, and industrial project management.



Its expertise is recognized in several industrial sectors, including aeronautics, rail, and energy.



Derichebourg aeronautics services has become a leader in industrial subcontracting on an international scale, covering all areas of the aeronautics sector.



Derichebourg says that aeronautics services relies primarily on the expertise of its teams and their in-depth knowledge of all Airbus, Boeing, ATR, Comac, and other programs.