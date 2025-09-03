Derichebourg has announced an adjustment to its EBITDA target "in light of the economic context, which has been impacted in particular by the limitations of the trade agreement with the United States," and given lower-than-expected volumes and unit margins.



The environmental, business and community services group now expects EBITDA of between €300m and €310m for the financial year ending September 2025, compared with the €350m initially forecast, with a revenue target of between €3.25bn and €3.4bn.



Derichebourg is maintaining its development investments in differentiating sorting lines, while spreading its maintenance investments. In total, the investment budget should be close to 50% of current EBITDA, limiting the impact on free cash flow of the revision of the current EBITDA forecast.



However, over the long term, the group remains confident in its fundamentals and emphasizes that it "could also benefit from dividend payments from Elior Group if results continue to improve."



In addition, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel 219,633 treasury shares (0.14% of the share capital) and plans to launch a new share buyback program covering up to 1% of the company's share capital.