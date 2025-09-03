While maintaining its 'neutral' rating on Derichebourg shares, Oddo BHF is lowering its target price for them from €6 to €5, after the services group reduced its annual targets, with current EBITDA now expected between €300m and €310m.



The broker explains that the previous targets assumed a return to H1 volumes and prices, which has not been the case, and therefore that current conditions did not allow it to validate these targets.



Oddo BHF is therefore reducing its own topline estimates by 11.5% and its EBITDA estimates by 17% to €300m, representing a margin of 9% (-20bp), adding that visibility remains limited at this stage for FY 2026, which will begin on October 1.