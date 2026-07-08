Derichebourg reports legal action in the Scholz case

Derichebourg reports that Chiho Environmental Group has filed an action before the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, seeking to challenge the validity of the appointment of the independent agents designated following the enforcement of security interests at the level of Scholz Recycling's top holding company, as well as the actions carried out by those agents.

The French environmental services group recalls that it announced on May 5 the signing of a binding agreement with a view to acquiring 100% of the share capital of Scholz Recycling, following a competitive process conducted by the independent agents.



While stressing that it is not targeted by the proceedings brought by Chiho Environmental Group, Derichebourg says it is reviewing the action with its advisers in order to assess its scope and will 'keep the market informed of any significant developments'.



For now, the group is continuing the steps required to complete the transaction, which remains subject to the customary conditions precedent in such matters, notably the approvals required for merger control and foreign investment review.