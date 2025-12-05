Derichebourg has reported a sharp 63% increase in net profit, reaching 122 million euros for its 2024-25 fiscal year, "thanks to the significant contribution from Elior Group, which is expected to increase substantially in the coming years."

The recycling and public services group, however, saw its current operating income fall by 8.5% to 158.9 million euros, as revenue declined by 7.5% to 3.34 billion euros, mainly due to lower metal volumes.

Current EBITDA slipped by 3.2% to 319.5 million euros, but the margin improved by 0.4 points to 9.6%, as cost reductions helped offset the impact of lower volumes in the recycling business.

"Compared to the estimate of 300 to 310 million euros made on September 2, significant deliveries of recycled raw materials in September generated more gross margin than anticipated," the group noted.

Looking ahead, Derichebourg expects revenue for the 2025-26 fiscal year to be at least equal to that achieved in 2024-25, with current EBITDA projected to range between 320 and 350 million euros.

Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.