Derichebourg is among the biggest decliners on the SBF 120 index on Monday, weighed down by a downgrade from TPICAP Midcap, which voiced concerns over the stock's valuation following its recent rally on the market.

As of 12:30 p.m., shares of the environmental services group were down 3.5%, while the SBF 120 index itself slipped by 0.7%.

In a note titled "Reconciling Expectations and Performance," TPICAP Midcap analysts announced they had lowered their rating on the stock from "buy" to "hold," setting a price target at EUR6.4—the closing price from last Friday.

"We note that a growing gap between market expectations and the group's immediate economic environment has led to a significant revaluation of the stock, prompting us to downgrade our recommendation," the brokerage firm emphasized.

As of Friday's close, Derichebourg shares had gained over 26% in the past three months, compared to a 4% rise for the SBF 120.