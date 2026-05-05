Derichebourg to acquire Scholz Recycling Group

The specialist in waste recycling, primarily metals, and municipal services has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Scholz Recycling Group.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/05/2026 at 02:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Founded in 1872, the company is one of Europe's leading metal recyclers and generated revenue of 1.6 billion euros in 2025. It boasts a long-standing industrial footprint in Germany, as well as in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia, and operates through joint ventures in Austria and Romania.



The transaction would allow Derichebourg to scale its operations by integrating a network of over 100 recycling centers in regions where the French group currently has little or no presence. It would also enable the group to meet the growing demand from European steelmakers, who are set to replace their traditional blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces in the coming years. Finally, the acquisition aims to optimize operational efficiency through complementary logistics and commercial activities across Europe.



The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition will be fully funded through Derichebourg's existing cash resources and confirmed credit lines. The company specified that its leverage ratio will remain within prudential limits.