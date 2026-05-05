Derichebourg to acquire Scholz Recycling Group
The specialist in waste recycling, primarily metals, and municipal services has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Scholz Recycling Group.
Published on 05/05/2026 at 02:25 am EDT
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The transaction would allow Derichebourg to scale its operations by integrating a network of over 100 recycling centers in regions where the French group currently has little or no presence. It would also enable the group to meet the growing demand from European steelmakers, who are set to replace their traditional blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces in the coming years. Finally, the acquisition aims to optimize operational efficiency through complementary logistics and commercial activities across Europe.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition will be fully funded through Derichebourg's existing cash resources and confirmed credit lines. The company specified that its leverage ratio will remain within prudential limits.