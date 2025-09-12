Nothing, for the moment, has stopped the irresistible rise of the leading social network for the gay community.

It seems that MarketScreener analysts have been too cautious about Grindr, as the group's valuation having quadrupled in the wake of our article "Grindr Inc Beware of sales expansion" following its IPO.

After reaching stratospheric levels, however, this valuation has since deflated significantly, both due to a return to less feverish market conditions and because different brokers are rallying activist funds to attack the company, whose largest shareholder is still Singaporean businessman Raymond Sage.

Amongst other things, they have questioned the company's auditing practices, which allegedly led to an SEC investigation launched in 2023; its prohibitive compensation system, with fortunes paid in stock options to a management team that is always quick to offload the shares it has so generously received; and a marked deterioration in the user experience.

Although caution is warranted, the evidence is unconvincing at this stage. If there was an investigation, it clearly did not lead to anything; stock option compensation is indeed grossly exaggerated—one-sixth of last year's revenue—but all said, fairly commonplace in the tech sector; as for the degraded user experience, it did not prevent Grindr's revenues and profits from soaring to new highs.

Grindr, which generated nearly $100m in free cash flow last year—before stock options, however, which on paper still represent half of that profit—will most likely generate between $120m and $140m this year. At the same time, its revenue has increased by a quarter over the last six months. Despite its ubiquity, its platform is maintaining an impressive pace of expansion, with revenue doubling in three years.

After the recent fall in its share price, the market now values Grindr at 25x free cash flow before stock options, 50x after stock options, and 28x EBITDA—compared to 13x for a comparable company, Match, which can only dream of a performance comparable to that of Grindr. Despite the contraction, the valuation still seems to be within the realm of reason, if not generous.