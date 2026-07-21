Despite the escalation in the Middle East, European stocks stay the course

European markets are trading in positive territory this Tuesday, against a backdrop of persistent tensions in the Middle East. In Paris, the CAC 40 is up 0.36% at 8,370 points, supported by a rebound in the semiconductor sector. The Euro Stoxx 50 is gaining 0.64%.

The geopolitical backdrop remains particularly tense nonetheless. The U.S. military said it carried out a tenth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military command centers and maritime infrastructure. In response, the Revolutionary Guards said they targeted U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, reigniting fears of a widening conflict in the region.



In the oil market, Brent is showing resilience. Despite the continuing clashes in the Middle East, a barrel is trading below the $90 threshold.



On the data front, investor sentiment in Germany rebounded far more strongly than expected in July. The ZEW index came in at 26.3 points, up from 10.5 in June, well above the 17.5 consensus.



In the euro zone, the index climbed to 23.4 points, from 9.5 the prior month, its highest level since February 2026, confirming an improvement in economic expectations.



Stocks on the move



After several difficult sessions, the semiconductor segment is benefiting from a renewed bout of optimism first seen in Asia. STMicroelectronics is up 2.2%, while BE Semiconductor, ASML and Soitec are among the top performers in the Stoxx 600.



Virbac is gaining nearly 7% after posting an increase in second-quarter revenue and raising its ambitions, now aiming for the top end of its annual guidance range.



Maurel & Prom is up 2.17%, supported by a 27% increase in revenue.



By contrast, results from Julius Baer and Compass were poorly received by the market, with the two stocks down 3.38% and 2.03%, respectively.



Investors are now turning their attention to earnings from major U.S. large caps, due starting Wednesday evening.



In the currency market, the euro is up 0.08% at $1.1424.