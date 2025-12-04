Published on 12/04/2025 at 11:59 am EST - Modified on 12/04/2025 at 12:05 pm EST

Colas has announced that its Finnish subsidiary, Destia, together with its alliance partners Sitowise Oy and Ramboll Finland Oy, has been awarded the contract to construct the western section of the future Vantaa tramway. Vantaa is a municipality within the Helsinki metropolitan area. The implementation agreement for the project was signed on November 26, 2025.

The company has received an initial service order worth approximately EUR230 million, which will be recorded in the order book for the fourth quarter of 2025. This phase encompasses preparatory work, foundations, roadworks, municipal utilities, and certain superstructure elements.

The project, which will link Helsinki Airport to the Tikkurila district via a tunnel that will remain open throughout construction, represents a total estimated investment of EUR750 million, with EUR420 million allocated to Destia. Construction is scheduled to last four years, with commissioning planned for late 2029.

As a reminder, Colas, a company specializing in public works, is itself a subsidiary of Bouygues.