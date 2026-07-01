Deutsche Bank Cuts Its Target on Forvia

A day after a brief rebound that ended with a 2.54% gain, Forvia shares are back in the red (-1.10%, at €8.638), weighed down by a note from Deutsche Bank.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 07/01/2026 at 03:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Analysts at the German bank maintained their hold rating on the auto-parts supplier, but sharply lowered their price target to €10.50 from €14.50.



With former Faurecia set to report first-half results on July 31 before markets open, DB believes the six-month figures will reflect cost-cutting efforts, but also tough underlying market conditions.



Operating margin is expected to come in slightly below the target range for the full year. Still, the analysts say the second half should allow the group to get back on its target path.



Deutsche Bank is not betting on any change to guidance for the current fiscal year.