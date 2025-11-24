Deutsche Bank announced on Monday that it has downgraded its recommendation on Arkema shares from "buy" to "hold," lowering its price target from EUR65 to EUR49.

In a research note released in the morning, the bank's equity research team explained that it had updated its earnings forecasts for the chemicals group, cutting its earnings-per-share estimates for 2026-2028 by 10%. The operating profit (Ebitda) for 2026 is now expected to be about 5% below market expectations.

Although Arkema shares are currently trading at around six times the anticipated 2026 Ebitda—a relatively low level that suggests there is still value to be unlocked—the analyst believes there are not enough positive catalysts expected over the next 12 months for the stock to see significant gains.

Under these circumstances, Deutsche Bank says it expects the share price to remain highly volatile, reflecting a global economic context that continues to fluctuate.