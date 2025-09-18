Deutsche Bank announced on Thursday that it had downgraded Barry Callebaut shares to "hold" from "buy," with a target price unchanged at 110 Swiss francs, citing concerns about the Swiss chocolate maker's valuation level after its recent rebound.



In a research note published in the morning, the analyst noted that Barry's share price has risen sharply recently, posting gains of 38% from its low point in July following the publication of its interim results.



Meanwhile, market earnings forecasts have been revised downward (-6%), leading the broker to conclude that the share price has recovered faster than the fundamentals, as illustrated by its valuation ratio (P/E), which has become more expensive (+25%).



Furthermore, the so-called "alternative" indicators measuring logistics activity are currently in decline, which is a warning sign given that these data historically determine the stock market's performance over the next two months.