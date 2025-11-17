Deutsche Bank announced on Monday that it has downgraded its recommendation on BNP Paribas shares from 'buy' to 'hold', lowering its price target from 91 to 78 euros.

In a note released this morning, Deutsche Bank analysts expressed concern over the consequences of the ongoing litigation in Sudan, which they believe poses a significant risk to the French financial institution's stock performance.

According to their calculations, the case has already wiped out approximately eight billion euros in market capitalization within four weeks, leading to a 16% underperformance of BNP Paribas shares compared to the European banking sector.

Deutsche Bank maintains that BNP Paribas' fundamentals remain solid, but now considers that the scale of legal uncertainty overshadows the investment case, due to a 'distant' timeline for any potential resolution and 'unpredictable' financial consequences.

Their estimates suggest that a one-billion-euro fine would reduce the group's 'CET1' solvency ratio by about 13 basis points, with the analysts noting that BNP Paribas already has a limited capital cushion compared to some competitors.

In its report, Deutsche Bank still sees the target of a 12% return on tangible equity (ROTE) in 2026 and 13% in 2028 as credible, but only if the anticipated legal risks do not materialize.

As a result, the price target has been lowered from 91 to 78 euros.