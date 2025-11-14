Deutsche Bank downgrades its recommendation on Edenred
Published on 11/14/2025 at 05:07 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
In a note released this morning, the broker explained that it had lowered its revenue forecasts for the period from 2026 to 2028 by 7% to 10% and its estimates for current operating income by 13.6% to 16.5% in anticipation of the introduction of these initiatives.
The analyst, who points out that Pluxee has not yet provided any indication of the expected impact of these developments, adds that slightly higher than expected restructuring costs have also been factored in.
As a reminder, President Lula signed a decree this week to cap commissions on meal vouchers at 3.6% and reduce issuers' reimbursement periods to 15 days, These measures are intended to reduce intermediation costs in a market estimated at R$170 billion (€28 billion), 85% of which is currently shared between the four main players (Edenred, Pluxee, Alelo, and VR).