Deutsche Bank downgrades its recommendation on Edenred

Sebastien Foll Published on 11/14/2025 at 05:07 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Deutsche Bank announced on Friday that it had downgraded its recommendation on Pluxee shares from "buy" to "hold," with a target price reduced from €33 to €23, following the introduction of stricter regulations on meal vouchers in Brazil, a market that accounts for 29% of the group's business.



In a note released this morning, the broker explained that it had lowered its revenue forecasts for the period from 2026 to 2028 by 7% to 10% and its estimates for current operating income by 13.6% to 16.5% in anticipation of the introduction of these initiatives.



The analyst, who points out that Pluxee has not yet provided any indication of the expected impact of these developments, adds that slightly higher than expected restructuring costs have also been factored in.



As a reminder, President Lula signed a decree this week to cap commissions on meal vouchers at 3.6% and reduce issuers' reimbursement periods to 15 days, These measures are intended to reduce intermediation costs in a market estimated at R$170 billion (€28 billion), 85% of which is currently shared between the four main players (Edenred, Pluxee, Alelo, and VR).

