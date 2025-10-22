Deutsche Bank announced on Wednesday that it had initiated coverage of TKMS with a "hold" recommendation and a target price of €75, two days after the successful IPO of the thyssenkrupp subsidiary specializing in the construction of submarines and frigates.



In a research note, it points out that this German shipbuilding champion, which is heavily exposed to the defense sector, benefits from strong growth opportunities, starting with the submarine market.



The company is also already generating a lot of cash, notes DB, which believes it could further improve its profitability through better margin control.



The analyst adds that its order book has jumped 60% compared to last year, now totaling €18.6 billion, which is equivalent to nine years of revenue.



TKMS is also well positioned to win new major orders over the next two years, he continues, which could double the current order book.



However, Deutsche Bank believes that its current share price already takes these positive aspects into account, hence its initiation of coverage with a neutral rating.

















































